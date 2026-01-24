1 dead in downtown Dayton crash

At least one person is dead following a crash Saturday morning in Dayton.
Crews responded to reports of a crash around 7:08 a.m. at the intersection of Webster Street and East Third Street, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Dispatch confirmed the crash, but did not give additional details.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed it responded to the scene.
In Other News
1
Fathers building stronger connections with children is goal of...
2
Winter storm forces cancellations, delays at Dayton International...
3
Nearly a foot of snow, dangerously cold temps happening this weekend
4
45-year-old man killed in Warren County crash
5
Stuck inside? Here are some important recent stories to catch up on
About the Author