Man dead in Monday crash in Miami County, 2 taken to hospital with minor injuries

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

A 32-year-old Greenville man is dead and a mother and her child were taken to the hospital following two-vehicle crash Monday in Newton Township in Miami County.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of state Route 718 and Stewart Road around 5:42 p.m. Monday on a reported injury crash, according to sheriff’s office incident log.

“It was later determined a single male occupant of one vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene,” the log read.

The man’s identity will be released once it’s confirmed next of kin have been contacted, said Miami County Coroner Dr. Bill Ginn.

A woman and her child in the second vehicle were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center for minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation. We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.

