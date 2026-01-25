1 dead in snow clearing incident in Dayton

A person died Sunday after being run over by a vehicle while clearing snow in Dayton.
Crews responded to reports of the incident at 11:36 a.m. at the 600 block of St. Paul Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
“A private plow company was clearing a private lot when the snow plow backed over an employee,” the Dayton Police Department said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to police.
The Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit is investigating.
