1 dead in wrong-way crash after vehicle flees traffic stop in Moraine

The incident started after a vehicle fled a traffic stop in Moraine. Parish said the stop was related to a traffic violation but wasn’t sure of the specific offense.

The vehicle fled from the stop. There was not a pursuit, Parish said.

The vehicle went the wrong way on Kettering Boulevard, which is a one-way road, before crashing into another vehicle near Edgefield Street.

The deceased was in the second vehicle, Parish said. The driver of the fleeing vehicle was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.