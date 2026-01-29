1 dead in wrong-way crash after vehicle flees traffic stop in Moraine

Breaking: Preble County clerk of courts resigns amid theft allegations

Credit: Moraine Police Division

1 minute ago
One person was killed and another seriously injured in a wrong-way crash in Moraine Thursday morning.

The crash temporarily closed Kettering Boulevard as crews investigated, said Moraine police Sgt. Andrew Parish.

The incident started after a vehicle fled a traffic stop in Moraine. Parish said the stop was related to a traffic violation but wasn’t sure of the specific offense.

The vehicle fled from the stop. There was not a pursuit, Parish said.

The vehicle went the wrong way on Kettering Boulevard, which is a one-way road, before crashing into another vehicle near Edgefield Street.

The deceased was in the second vehicle, Parish said. The driver of the fleeing vehicle was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

