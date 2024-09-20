1 flown, 1 driven to hospital after crash into school bus in Preble County

By
31 minutes ago
Two people were taken to the hospital, one via medical helicopter, after a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus Friday afternoon in Preble County.

Neither of those injured were students or the bus driver.

In a release, the Preble County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash was reported in the 3300 block of U.S. 40 West in Monroe Twp.

Early investigation found that a National Trail Local School District bus was driving east on U.S. 40 when it stopped and turned on its lights to let off a student. A white 2024 Toyota stopped behind the bus.

The sheriff’s office said that a black 2014 Hyundai came up on the stopped vehicles and crashed into the Toyota, pushing it into the back of the bus and leaving both vehicles with heavy damage.

MedFlight was called to the scene and took the driver of the Hyundai to Kettering Hospital’s Main Campus with serious injuries.

Medics took the driver of the Toyota by ambulance to Reid Memorial Hospital in Richmond with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, 26 students were on the bus at the time of the crash, but none were injured. They were transferred to another bus and were delivered to their homes.

U.S. 40 was closed for about an hour and a half while deputies investigated.

The sheriff’s office said it was joined on scene by the North Central EMS, Eldorado Fire Department, West Manchester Fire Department and Northwest EMS.

The crash remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.