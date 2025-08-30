1 in custody after hiding in trash can for several hours, facing charges

A man was arrested following hiding in a trash can for hours in Montgomery County Friday evening.
Crews responded to reports of a domestic violence call around 7 p.m. on the 2300 block of Oneida Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect ran away from the residence, crossed Interstate 75 on foot and then ran into the neighborhood on the east side of the interstate.
The sheriff’s office said a drone was used along with a K-9 to search the area and found the suspect hiding inside of a trash can near the rear of a residence.
He was taken into custody and booked into the Montgomery County Jail for domestic violence and an unrelated warrant for his arrest.
In Other News
1
Former Butler Tech educator sentenced in Warren County child porn case
2
Fairfield restaurant shooting suspect to remain in jail
3
Possible human remains found in Hamilton storm sewer during inspection
4
Erica Baker disappearance in Kettering: Reward offered; search...
5
Lebanon man indicted for fatal Clark County crash with man outside car
About the Author