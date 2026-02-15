1 in custody following domestic violence dispute, gunshot rounds in Harrison Twp.

“Deputies made contact with a resident at the address who reported he had been involved in a verbal argument with his girlfriend regarding her social media account,” the sheriff’s office said. “The argument escalated into a physical altercation.”

The sheriff’s office said additional family members arrived at the residence to pick up the woman, at which time a second altercation occurred.

Both parties were in possession of firearms, and shots were fired at the fleeing family members.

A vehicle was struck by gunfire, however, no individuals were hit by the rounds discharged.

The female victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the assault and was discharged.

The suspect was arrested and booked on the following charges: felonious assault, possession of a stolen firearm and discharging a firearm over a roadway, pending approval from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

This matter remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.