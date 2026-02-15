1 in custody following domestic violence dispute, gunshot rounds in Harrison Twp.

A man is in custody after he reportedly assaulted his girlfriend and shot multiple rounds of gunfire at a vehicle and people in Harrison Twp. on Sunday.

Crews responded to reports of shots fired at the 5700 block of Willow Walk around 5:50 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

“Deputies made contact with a resident at the address who reported he had been involved in a verbal argument with his girlfriend regarding her social media account,” the sheriff’s office said. “The argument escalated into a physical altercation.”

The sheriff’s office said additional family members arrived at the residence to pick up the woman, at which time a second altercation occurred.

Both parties were in possession of firearms, and shots were fired at the fleeing family members.

A vehicle was struck by gunfire, however, no individuals were hit by the rounds discharged.

The female victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the assault and was discharged.

The suspect was arrested and booked on the following charges: felonious assault, possession of a stolen firearm and discharging a firearm over a roadway, pending approval from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

This matter remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.