1 injured after Dayton shooting near Wabash Avenue

One person was injured in a shooting Sunday in Dayton in the area of West Norman and Wabash avenues.

Crews responded to reports of a injury shooting around 3 p.m., according to Lt. Eric Sheldon with the Dayton Police Department.

Sheldon said police found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound at the scene.

He was given first aid then transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit are investigating this incident.

