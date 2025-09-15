1 injured after Dayton shooting

A teenager was injured after a shooting in Dayton on Sunday.
Crews responded to reports of a shooting around 8:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Alvin Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Dispatch said a male was shot and transported to Miami Valley Hospital, but further information regarding injuries wasn’t available.
A 911 caller said a shooting took place and she heard “popping while I was cooking.”
In a second 911 call, somebody said the victim still has a pulse.
Additional details are not yet available.
In Other News
1
Launch Dayton: See what one local entrepreneur is doing in meal prep...
2
ICE arrests in Ohio soaring under Trump: Here’s what the data shows
3
Beyond Grocery at Dayton Arcade seeks to fill downtown’s convenience...
4
Ohio Defense & Aerospace Forum: House amendment seeks to limit...
5
Race day and traffic: How the Air Force Marathon will impact drivers
About the Author