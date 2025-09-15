Breaking: What is turf toe? Bengals QB Joe Burrow could miss three months with injury

1 injured after Dayton shooting

Local News
By
53 minutes ago
A teenager was injured after a shooting in Dayton on Sunday.

Crews responded to reports of a shooting around 8:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Alvin Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatch said a male was shot and transported to Miami Valley Hospital, but further information regarding injuries wasn’t available.

A 911 caller said a shooting took place and she heard “popping while I was cooking.”

In a second 911 call, somebody said the victim still has a pulse.

Additional details are not yet available.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.