1 injured after semi, box truck crash in Warren County

The patrol said a box truck was abandoned on the right shoulder after becoming disabled due to a mechanical issue.

The semi drove onto the right shoulder and struck the abandoned box truck, according to the patrol.

The impact pushed the box truck off the right side of the roadway, coming to rest on its top.

The driver of the semi-truck was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The right lane of I-71 northbound was shut down for several hours for cleanup and removal.