1 injured after semi, box truck crash in Warren County

1 hour ago
A two-vehicle crash in Warren County on Sunday injured one person.

Crews responded to reports of a commercial vehicle and a box truck crash on Interstate 71 northbound, north of State Route 123, around 6:16 a.m., according to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The patrol said a box truck was abandoned on the right shoulder after becoming disabled due to a mechanical issue.

The semi drove onto the right shoulder and struck the abandoned box truck, according to the patrol.

The impact pushed the box truck off the right side of the roadway, coming to rest on its top.

The driver of the semi-truck was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The right lane of I-71 northbound was shut down for several hours for cleanup and removal.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a reporter for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County as well as other counties. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.