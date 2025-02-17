1 injured after shooting in Dayton; suspect in custody

4 hours ago
A suspect was arrested after a man was shot in Dayton Saturday night.

Dayton police responded to reports of a person shot at the 2300 block of Davue Circle before 10 p.m., said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting, but a man was was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Bauer said officers were able to locate the 36-year-old male suspect and transport him to the Montgomery County Jail.

Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit are investigating the incident.

