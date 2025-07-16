Brunch returns to Table 33, dinner service coming soon

Repairs are ongoing in the formal dining room, so dinner service is not available at this time. It’s expected to return in the coming weeks.

“The fire happened while we were already operating and it wasn’t until later that afternoon that water started coming down to the restaurant,” Owner Charlie Carroll previously said. “We did all that we could. Service Pro was on site and trying to deal with it in real time and now it’s just at a point where we can’t in good faith… operate with knowing how much water came onto the ceiling.”

The team behind Table 33 moved everything out of the dining room the day of the fire and served dinner at the bar in the bistro throughout the weekend.

When asked why Table 33 did not continue service in the bistro area, Carroll said, “The water that started to come down in the kitchen later in the weekend on Saturday and Sunday started making our culinary team feel uncomfortable.”

The water was not leaking into the kitchen at first, but as the weekend went on, circumstances changed.

Crews have ripped the restaurant’s entire ceiling out due to the water and have cleaned the drop ceiling above the kitchen as a safety precaution.

All 26 employees have continued to be paid during the restaurant’s month-long closure.

For more information, visit table33dayton.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@table33dayton).