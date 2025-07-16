Second man accused of stealing $6,000 from older adults in Montgomery County pleads guilty

Two additional counts of theft were dismissed.

Navarro is scheduled to be sentenced on July 24.

Around March 14, 2024, Navarro and Shady Kassis, 35, forged checks belonging to the two victims and cashed them, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The incident took place in the Washington Twp. area.

In December, Kassis pleaded guilty to forgery, according to court records. Two counts of theft were dismissed.

Kassis was sentenced to up to five years of community control sanctions and 180 day in the Montgomery County Jail on Jan. 17.

After 153 days in jail Kassis was sentenced to prison in a Madison County case, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

His probation was terminated in Montgomery County so Kassis could begin his prison sentence.

Once he is released from prison he will not be on any type of community control sanctions.