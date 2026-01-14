1 injured after shots fired in Dayton

A man was injured in a shooting in Dayton on Saturday night.

Crews responded to reports of shots fired at the first block of North Van Lear Street around 8 p.m., according to Lt. Eric Sheldon with the Dayton Police Department.

Sheldon said police asked if people heard gun shots and they answered no.

He said as police were canvassing the area, they heard what sounded like a call for help coming from an alley near the first block of North Van Lear Street and found a 32-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to the back.

He was given first aid and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit are investigating this incident, according to Sheldon.

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.