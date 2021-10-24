1 injured after vehicle crashes into Dayton building

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into the side of a Dayton home early Sunday morning.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jeffrey Wallace said Dayton emergency crews responded to the intersection of South Smithville Road and Speice Avenue for a report of a vehicle into a house at 12:58 a.m.
No one was in the vehicle when someone called 911 to report the incident, but the caller did tell Montgomery County dispatchers they saw someone running from the scene, Wallace said.
A woman inside the residence told emergency crews she was injured. Dispatchers said one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital but could not confirm if that person was that resident.