1 injured in 2-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Dayton

A two-vehicle crash injured at least one person in Dayton early Sunday morning.
Dayton crews responded to reports of a crash around 5:13 a.m. at the 1600 block of Weaver Street, near Danner Avenue in southwest Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Dispatch said an SUV and another vehicle crashed into each other, and that the SUV may have flipped over.
One person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for unknown injuries.
Additional details are not yet available.
In Other News
1
Election Day expected to be very warm and breezy; afternoon showers...
2
Dayton evictions: Record sealing process gives tenants a ‘fresh start’
3
2 people killed in crash on U.S. 35 in Greene County ID’d; highway now...
4
1 injured in 2-vehicle crash Saturday in Darke County
5
I-471 North bridge reopens after Cincinnati fire, southbound closed for...
About the Author