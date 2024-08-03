1 injured in Dayton house fire

Local News
By
18 minutes ago
X

One person was injured in a house fire early Saturday morning in Dayton.

Dayton crews responded to reports of a structure fire around 2:12 a.m. at the 200 block of Maryland Avenue, according to Assistant Fire Chief Brad French with the Dayton Fire Department.

French said crews were on scene within five minutes and found fire coming from the first floor of the two-story residence. He added the fire was extinguished and searches of the house were conducted.

Explorehttps://www.daytondailynews.com/crime/dayton-man-accused-of-setting-kitten-on-fire-indicted/HN74PPNCOVFSFAJXFWF4Y3HAM4/

“Two occupants had escaped from the home prior to DFD arrival and one was transported to a local hospital by a DFD medic unit for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries,” French said.

Three dogs were also removed from the house by the fire department.

“The DFD Fire Investigations Unit determined that the fire was accidental in nature and caused by improperly discarded smoking materials,” he said.

Crews operated at this incident for approximately three hours.

In Other News
1
Celebrating Smith Memorial Gardens - and the woman who tends it
2
Here are the area dispensaries where you can buy recreational marijuana...
3
The Silos: KungFu BBQ to join Dayton’s newest food hall
4
ODOT announces new phase, lane shifts for I-75 construction project
5
Marijuana sales start Tuesday; Dayton dispensaries among first...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top