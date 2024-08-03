1 injured in Dayton house fire

French said crews were on scene within five minutes and found fire coming from the first floor of the two-story residence. He added the fire was extinguished and searches of the house were conducted.

“Two occupants had escaped from the home prior to DFD arrival and one was transported to a local hospital by a DFD medic unit for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries,” French said.

Three dogs were also removed from the house by the fire department.

“The DFD Fire Investigations Unit determined that the fire was accidental in nature and caused by improperly discarded smoking materials,” he said.

Crews operated at this incident for approximately three hours.