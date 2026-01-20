1 injured in Miamisburg house fire

Null said while crews were on the way, they noticed a large amount of smoke on the horizon and upgraded it to a working fire.

He said they received reports of an older man trapped in the house before they got there.

Null said they were able to confirm this and rescued the man from the house.

He was transported to a local hospital with injuries, but further details regarding his condition weren’t available. Null added crews had to give the man CPR, and he had a pulse during transportation.

No other injuries were reported.

Null said the house had hoarder conditions and the house has significant damage but is still standing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office, according to Null.