1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Greene County crash

A 30-year-old Peebles man was flown with life-threatening injuries to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

The crash was reported at 3:58 p.m. Wednesday on state Route 72, north of Interstate 71.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Peebles man was driving a 2013 Ford Focus north on state Route 72 when the car crossed the center line and hit a 2023 GMC Terrain head on that was driven by Gerber.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, according to the patrol.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Jamestown Police Department, New Jasper Fire Department, A-Towing and Sandy’s Towing assisted troopers at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.