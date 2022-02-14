Hamburger icon
1 killed, 2 injured in I-71 crash in Warren County

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
47 minutes ago

An 18-year-old was killed in a crash on I-71 south in Oregonia in Warren County Sunday night that left two others in serious condition.

Brice Kelly, 18, of Wilmington, was driving a 1994 Ford Ranger south on the highway near Wilmington Road when Kelly lost control of the truck, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The truck crossed the median and was reportedly hit by a 2018 Prevost bus driven by 30-year-old Clayton Dehnel of Gallatin, Tennessee.

ExploreSocial media reacts to Bengals’ loss to Rams in Super Bowl LVI

The crash threw Kelly from the truck and Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSHP.

Two other passengers in the truck, a 20-year-old and 21-year-old, both from Wilmington, were transported to Bethesda North Hospital in serious condition.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District and Salem-Morrow EMS assisted OSHP at the scene. The crash is under investigation by OSHP.

