1 killed, 2 seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash in Greene County

A 69-year-old Dayton woman was driving a 2015 Toyota Camry east on Richland Road when she failed to yield to a 2010 Honda Civic traveling north on U.S. 42, causing the Honda to hit the Toyota, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Xenia Post.

Medics transported the driver of the Toyota to Miami Valley Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the Toyota, 70-year-old Sandra Bernal of Dayton, died from her injuries, according to troopers.

The 20-year-old driver of the Honda was also taken to Miami Valley Hospital. They had serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

OSHP is continuing to investigate the crash.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Xenia Twp. Fire Department, Greene Couty Coroner’s Office and Sandy’s Towing and Recovery assisted troopers at the scene.