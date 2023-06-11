X

1 man injured after shooting in Dayton

Local News
By
30 minutes ago

One man was injured in a shooting in Dayton on Saturday evening.

Crews responded to reports of a shooting on the 20 block of Knecht Drive around 5:47 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Center Dispatch.

A male was shot and transported to the Miami Valley Hospital, dispatch said. He was conscious and breathing.

ExploreLocal HBCUs see sustained increase in grant funding, private donations

The incident involved a possible robbery attempt, dispatch said. A gray Mustang may be involved.

Additional details are not yet available.

In Other News
1
1 person injured after two-vehicle crash in Dayton
2
Documents: Kettering health network played role in purchase, repair of...
3
Lack of deputy applicants an issue in Miami County
4
Greene County tourism, events on pace to equal pre-pandemic levels
5
Fairborn military veterans memorial moving from city’s center, new site...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top