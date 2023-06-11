1 man injured after shooting in Dayton

One man was injured in a shooting in Dayton on Saturday evening.
Crews responded to reports of a shooting on the 20 block of Knecht Drive around 5:47 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Center Dispatch.
A male was shot and transported to the Miami Valley Hospital, dispatch said. He was conscious and breathing.
The incident involved a possible robbery attempt, dispatch said. A gray Mustang may be involved.
Additional details are not yet available.
