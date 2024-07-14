1 person dead after hitting RTA pole in Harrison Twp.

One person was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Harrison Twp. on Sunday morning.
Harrison Twp. crews responded to reports of a serious injury crash around 6:40 a.m. at 3909 Salem Avenue, according to a statement from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies initially found a maroon Buick Lucerne at an RTA pole in front of a building, the sheriff’s office said.
“It was determined the driver had lost control while traveling north on Salem Avenue near Free Pike and slid sideways into the pole,” deputies said.
The driver was pronounced deceased by first responders from the Harrison Twp. Fire Department at the scene.
This crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office traffic investigators.
