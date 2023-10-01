1 person found dead in river Saturday

A man was found deceased in the Great Miami River after reports of a person in the water came in Saturday afternoon.

Dayton Fire Department crews responded to reports of a person in the water at 4:10 p.m. in the area of West Monument Avenue in the Great Miami River, a statement from Capt. Brad French with the Dayton Fire Department said.

Crews arrived within minutes where they began to search the area with boats in the water and personnel searching the shorelines, French said.

Additional specialized resources were requested from other agencies to assist in the efforts including underwater dive teams.

French said around 7:40 p.m., a man was located and recovered from the water. He added the victim was found deceased and removed from the scene by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

ExploreDayton-area bike, river allies celebrate Troy trail that started it all in 1973

It is unknown what led up to his death.

Dayton Police, Five Rivers MetroParks Police, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fire Department, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources assisted with operations at the scene.

Dayton Fire Department staff were on scene for approximately four and a half hours.

Confirmation of the identity of the individual will be made by the coroner’s office.

