BreakingNews
Mad River schools agree on new raises, union contracts days before deals expire
X

1 person hurt after vehicle hits pole in Dayton

Local News
By
28 minutes ago

A person was sent to a local hospital after a vehicle crashed into a pole in Dayton Tuesday morning.

Crews were sent around 9:03 a.m. on reports of a one-vehicle crash at Philadelphia Drive and West Hillcrest Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A vehicle went into a pole, dispatch said. The front end had heavy damage, dispatch added.

ExploreWoman ID’d in fatal crash into house in Kettering

The vehicle had one occupant who transported to Kettering Health Dayton. . Their condition is unknown at this time.

Dayton police responded to the scene and the crash remains under investigation.

We will update this story as more information is available.

In Other News
1
Mad River schools agree on new raises, union contracts days before...
2
Paul Laurence Dunbar: What to know about Dayton’s world-famous poet
3
Woman ID’d in fatal crash into house in Kettering
4
To succeed, Dayton Arcade must reach out into neighborhoods, officials...
5
Free local HIV testing today for National HIV Testing Day

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top