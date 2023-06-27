1 person hurt after vehicle hits pole in Dayton

A person was sent to a local hospital after a vehicle crashed into a pole in Dayton Tuesday morning.

Crews were sent around 9:03 a.m. on reports of a one-vehicle crash at Philadelphia Drive and West Hillcrest Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A vehicle went into a pole, dispatch said. The front end had heavy damage, dispatch added.

The vehicle had one occupant who transported to Kettering Health Dayton. . Their condition is unknown at this time.

Dayton police responded to the scene and the crash remains under investigation.

We will update this story as more information is available.