Woman ID’d in fatal crash into house in Kettering

A 65-year-old woman who died after a car crashed into a Kettering house last week has been identified.

Elise Lunsford, of Kettering, was pronounced dead Wednesday morning at Kettering Health Main Campus, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Around 9:26 a.m. Wednesday, Lunsford was driving a 2017 Lincoln MKZ on Mohican Avenue when the car went off the side of the road near Crystal Springs Lane and hit a house, according to a crash report filed by the Kettering Police Department.

Witnesses at the scene reported the woman was unconscious and not breathing, according to the report. Neighbors reportedly administered CPR to Lunsford.

Kettering Fire Department medics took Lunsford to Kettering Health Main Campus where she was pronounced dead.

Kettering police are continuing to investigate the crash.