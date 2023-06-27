BreakingNews
Woman ID’d in fatal crash into house in Kettering
X

Woman ID’d in fatal crash into house in Kettering

Local News
By
25 minutes ago

A 65-year-old woman who died after a car crashed into a Kettering house last week has been identified.

Elise Lunsford, of Kettering, was pronounced dead Wednesday morning at Kettering Health Main Campus, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Around 9:26 a.m. Wednesday, Lunsford was driving a 2017 Lincoln MKZ on Mohican Avenue when the car went off the side of the road near Crystal Springs Lane and hit a house, according to a crash report filed by the Kettering Police Department.

ExploreInjuries serious in 2-vehicle crash in Sugarcreek Twp.

Witnesses at the scene reported the woman was unconscious and not breathing, according to the report. Neighbors reportedly administered CPR to Lunsford.

Kettering Fire Department medics took Lunsford to Kettering Health Main Campus where she was pronounced dead.

Kettering police are continuing to investigate the crash.

In Other News
1
To succeed, Dayton Arcade must reach out into neighborhoods, officials...
2
Free local HIV testing today for National HIV Testing Day
3
Pool chemical injuries common, but can be avoided with proper...
4
Injuries serious in 2-vehicle crash in Sugarcreek Twp.
5
JUST IN: Centerville Schools to put new levy on fall ballot

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top