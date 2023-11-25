1 person injured after shooting in Dayton Saturday

A shooting reportedly left at least one person injured in Dayton Saturday afternoon.

Dayton crews were dispatched on reports of a shooting at the 1000 block of South Euclid Avenue around 3:08 p.m. according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting.

At least one person was injured and transported to Miami Valley Hospital, dispatch said. The extent of their injuries is not available.

Additional information regarding a possible suspect is not yet known.

This is under investigation.