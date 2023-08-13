1 person injured in 1-vehicle crash in Washington Twp. Sunday

A single-vehicle crash in Washington Twp. left one person injured early Sunday morning.
Montgomery County and Washington Twp. crews were dispatched around 1:21 a.m. on reports of an injury crash at northbound I-675 near McEwan Road, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
The vehicle was going the wrong way along the lanes, according to dispatch.
The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No transport to a local hospital took place, dispatch said.
We will update as we learn more.
