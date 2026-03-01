1 person killed in Centerville fire

Crews found heavy smoke conditions and a victim trapped inside the condominium.

Personal belongings blocked movement and access. During their search, they found an unconscious man in an upstairs hallway.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

No firefighters were injured during the incident.

“The fire has been determined to be unintentional, originating on the first floor and electrical in nature. The fire extended through the common wall into the adjacent unit that was unoccupied, causing damage to both units,” the fire department said. “The primary unit sustained extensive damage to the kitchen area and second floor. The end units of the condominium building were not directly affected.”

It is not known if the impacted units had a functioning smoke detector, and smoke alarms in neighboring units did go off.

The identity of the person killed has not been released.