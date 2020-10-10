1 person shot in Butler Twp.; police on scene at Red Roof Inn

One person was shot Friday night in Butler Twp.
Police and medics were called around 9:40 p.m. to the Red Roof Inn at 7370 Miller Lane.
Huber Heights dispatch, which provides emergency communications services for Butler Twp., confirmed police were investigating at the motel but would not provide further information.
According to initial reports, the shooter was last seen headed south on Miller Lane in a red Chevrolet Impala with circular taillights.
There is no word on the gunshot victim’s condition.