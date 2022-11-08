1 seriously injured in U.S. 35 wrong-way crash in Dayton

A woman was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries following a crash that closed U.S. 35 East Monday in Dayton.
The crash was reported around 10:57 a.m. near mile marker 34.
A 2011 Ford Focus was going the wrong way on U.S. 35 East when it hit a 2006 Cadillac Escalade head-on, according to a crash report filed by the Dayton Police Department.
The driver of the Ford, a 62-year-old woman, and the 58-year-old woman who was driving the Cadillac were both taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
The driver of the Ford had suspected serious injuries and the driver of the Cadillac had possible injuries, according to the crash report.
We will update this story as more information is available.
