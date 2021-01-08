X

1 taken into custody after 2-hour Dayton police standoff

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

By Jen Balduf

One person was taken into custody Friday afternoon following a two-hour police standoff in Dayton.

Crews were called just before 1 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Alaska Street on a report of a suicidal threat involving a weapon.

Family members were inside the home during the standoff, but no shots were fired and no injuries reported, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

The standoff ended around 3:45 p.m. with one person, a man, taken into custody.

Mark D. Moore | Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Jail

Mark D. Moore, 41, is in the Montgomery County Jail on charges of aggravated menacing and domestic violence. According to jail records, Moore was arrested in the 200 block of Alaska Street at about 4 p.m. by Dayton police.

