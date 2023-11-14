1 transported to hospital in Dayton house fire

A person was rescued from a house fire in Dayton Tuesday morning and then transported to the hospital.
Information on the person’s condition was not available, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
The fire was reported at 6:57 a.m. in the 800 block of Dow Street.
The fire is under control, according to dispatchers.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.
In Other News
1
Gordon Food Services opens full-scale grocery store in Trotwood
2
State senator who represents Dayton running for Congress elsewhere
3
House Republicans take aim at public drag shows in new bill
4
All World War II veterans can now get free health care through the VA
5
Issue 2: Gun owners and other adults who won’t be allowed to use...
About the Author