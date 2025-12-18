1 vehicle stolen, 3 attempts reported at Montgomery County Job Center

“A suspect is seen on video prior to 9 a.m. entering the lot,” said Dayton police Sgt. Jared King. “He breaks the window of two vehicles and was unsuccessful in an attempt to steal the vehicles.”

The suspect was able to steal a Hyundai Sonata.

Police received the calls around noon, 1:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. The first call was for the stolen vehicle and the other two were for the attempted vehicle thefts.

All three incidents appear to be related, King said.

Police returned to the job center around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday for a third attempted vehicle theft.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.