1 woman killed after crash in Moraine intersection
1 woman killed after crash in Moraine intersection

27 minutes ago

A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Moraine on Saturday morning.

Moraine crews were dispatched around 1:02 a.m. on reports of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection Dryden Road and Main Street, according to a crash report by the Moraine Police Department.

A 2023 Hyundai Tucson was going north on Dryden Road at the intersection of Main Street while a 2016 Toyota Scion was driving west on Main Street, the report said. The Hyundai Tucson collided with the driver’s side of the Scion in the intersection, according to the report.

Nearby business camera footage revealed the Tucson failed to stop at a red light and yield the right of way to the Scion, which had a green light, Moraine police’s report said.

The woman in the Scion was pronounced dead at Kettering Health.

The name and age of the woman has not been released.

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

