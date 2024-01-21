1 wounded in Dayton shooting

It is unknown what led up to the shooting.

At least one person was shot in the leg and transported to Miami Valley Hospital, dispatch said.

No information is yet available about possible suspects.

Within the last two days, there have been two shootings with one on Darst Avenue today and a fatal shooting on Friday afternoon at the 100 block of Cambridge Avenue.

We will update as we learn more.