1 wounded in Dayton shooting

A person was shot in the leg in Dayton early Sunday morning.
Crews were dispatched around 1 a.m. on reports of a injury shooting at the 1700 block of Darst Avenue which is located near Marathon and Speedway, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
It is unknown what led up to the shooting.
At least one person was shot in the leg and transported to Miami Valley Hospital, dispatch said.
No information is yet available about possible suspects.
Within the last two days, there have been two shootings with one on Darst Avenue today and a fatal shooting on Friday afternoon at the 100 block of Cambridge Avenue.
We will update as we learn more.
