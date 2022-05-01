10 notable shows to see in Dayton in May

From a theatrical tribute honoring one of Dayton’s longest-serving arts administrators to festive evenings of classical music and contemporary dance, here are 10 noteworthy shows to consider across area stages in May.
The Drowsy Chaperone
Through May 8, Springboro Community Theatre
Bob Martin, Don McKellar, Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison’s 2006 Tony Award-winning musical comedy concerns a passionate yet introverted musical theatre fan whose favorite cast album comes to life. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at 115 Wright Station Way, Springboro. $18-$20. 937-203-0927 or visit borotheatre.org.
May 4th Voices
May 6-15, Xenia Area Community Theatre
The local premiere of David Hassler’s drama is based on eyewitness accounts of the 1970 Kent State shootings. 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at XACT, 45 E. Second St., Xenia. $12-$15. xeniaact1.org.
Beethoven 9 – Joy to the World
May 13-14, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra
Beethoven’s glorious Symphony No. 9, better known as “Ode to Joy,” is the iconic centerpiece of a program that includes Stella Sung’s “Oceana,” a multimedia tribute to life in the oceans, and Carla Schumann’s piano concerto performed by Sara Davis Buechner. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. $5-$68. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.
Kevin Moore: At the Heart of the Human Race – A Farewell Celebration
May 14, Human Race Theatre Company
After 36 years, Human Race Theatre Company producing artistic director Kevin Moore is retiring at the end of this season. Before he leaves, a farewell celebration will assemble familiar faces from the organization’s past and present to pay tribute. 8 p.m. at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. VIP tickets: $150. General tickets: $25. 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.
Soulstice: Mahogany Nights
May 14, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company
The islands are calling as DCDC prepares a sultry evening of dance performed with lively, spirited elegance. 6:30 p.m. reception; 7:30 p.m. gala Saturday at Marriott at University of Dayton, 1414 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton. $175-$300. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.
Friend Art
May 19-29, The Nerve
How late is too late to give up on your dreams? When are you really a grown-up? These intriguing questions and more are probed in Sofia Alvarez’s contemporary tale of friends and relationships, receiving its local premiere courtesy of The Nerve. 7 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays at the PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton. $22. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.
Epic Opera
May 21-22, Dayton Opera
Hear some of the most timeless melodies in the opera repertoire from such composers as Puccini, Verdi and Wagner. 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. $5-$100. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.
Something Rotten!
May 21-22, TheatreLab Dayton
Karey Kirkpatrick, Wayne Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell’s Renaissance-era musical comedy concerns two brothers/playwrights seeking to outshine William Shakespeare. 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. $18-$63. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.
The Old Man and the Old Moon
May 27-June 12, Dayton Theatre Guild
Jeff Sams directs the local premiere of Pigpen Theatre Co.’s folktale-flavored musical about an eventful journey across land, air and sea and the unwavering power of love. 8 p.m. Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays (with the exception of the May 28 8 p.m. performance) and 3 p.m. Sundays at the Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave. $14-$21. 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org.
Mean Girls
May 31-June 5, Dayton Live
This 2018 Tony Award-nominated Best Musical is adapted by Tina Fey from her 2004 screenplay of the same name about high school frenemies. The tuneful score features music by Fey’s Emmy-winning husband, Jeff Richmond (“30 Rock”), and lyricist Nell Benjamin (“Legally Blonde”). 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. $29-$125. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.
