10 noteworthy shows to see in September

Morning’s at Seven

Through Sept. 5, Dayton Theatre Guild

Paul Osborn’s endearing 1939 comedy tells the story of four aging sisters and their long-standing sibling rivalries. The women rule with compatibility and depth (Barbara Jorgensen as Esther Crampton, Cheryl Mellen as Ida Bolton and Tori Tuccillo as Aaronetta Gibbs among others) but Jeff Sams’ portrayal of socially awkward bachelor Homer Bolton is particularly terrific. 8 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton. $14-$21. Masks required. 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org.

Blithe Spirit

Sept. 9-19, Brookville Community Theatre

Noel Coward’s classic 1941 comedy concerns novelist Charles Condomine, who is haunted by the ghost of his first wife Elvira following a séance overseen by Madame Arcati. Hilarity ensues when Elvira wreaks havoc in an attempt to disrupt Charles’ marriage to his second wife, Ruth, who cannot see or hear her. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at Brookville Community Theatre, 770 Arlington Rd. $17. 937-833-6790 or brookvillecommunitytheatre.com.

Puffs

Sept. 10-19, Springboro Community Theatre

Matt Cox’s 2016 comedy is an irreverent spin on the wizarding world of Harry Potter. The play spotlights life at Hogwarts through the lens of its “well-meaning loyal rejects” of the house of Hufflepuff. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at Springboro Performing Arts Center, 115 Wright State Way. $18-$20. Masks required. 937-203-0927 or borotheatre.org.

American Son

Sept. 17-26, Dayton Playhouse

Dayton Playhouse offers the local premiere of Christopher Demos-Brown’s 2018 race relations drama about an interracial family in crisis. Inside a police station, a mother fears for her only child’s safety having heard news of his involvement in a late-night traffic stop. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave. $18-$20. Masks required. 937-4248477 or daytonplayhouse.com.

Caption (left to right) Chris Beiser (in multiple D'Ysquith roles), KatieAnn Bonavita (Sibella Hallward), David Thomas (Monty Navarro) and Hannah Hensler (Phoebe D'Ysquith) appear in La Comedia Dinner Theatre's production of "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder." Credit: JUSTIN WALTON Credit: JUSTIN WALTON

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

Through Sept. 19, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Winner of four 2014 Tony Awards including Best Musical, this clever, humorous and sophisticatedly British tale centers on Monty Navvaro (charming David Thomas), who finds out he’s ninth in line for an earldom in the lofty D’Ysquith family (eight members all winningly portrayed by Chris Beiser). In order to advance, Monty seeks to kill his unsuspecting relatives without being caught. The melodic, operatic, English music hall score includes “I’ve Decided to Marry You,” “Sibella” and “Why Are All the D’Ysquiths Dying?” Thursdays through Sundays at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. $65-$76; $35 for kids 11 and under. 1-800-677-9505 or 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com.

Heart to Heart featuring Amy Grant

Sept. 21, Schuster Center

Six-time Grammy winner Amy Grant headlines the 32nd annual Heart to Heart Gala. Grant notably became the first artist in Christian music to have a platinum record and go on to crossover success with such hits as “Baby Baby” and “Every Heartbeat.” 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. $53-$93. Masks required. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

Lend Me a Tenor

Sept. 23-Oct. 3, Wright State University

Ken Ludwig’s 1989 Tony Award-nominated farce is filled with “slamming doors, mistaken identities, high-stakes hijinks, and a touch of opera.” 7 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays in the Festival Playhouse of WSU’s Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton. $15-$25. Masks required. 937-775-2500 or 937-775-3789 or wright.edu/tdmp.

Daddy’s Dyin’, Who’s Got the Will?

Sept. 24-Oct. 3, Troy Civic Theatre Set in mid-1980s Texas, this play by Del Shores (“Sordid Lives”) is described as a “sometimes hysterically funny, sometimes poignantly touching dramatic comedy.” 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the Barn in the Park, Adams Street, across from Hobart Arena, in Troy. $14. 937-337-7700 or troycivictheatre.com.

An Evening with C.S. Lewis

Sept. 26, Victoria Theatre

In 1963 London, British author C.S. Lewis reflects on the people and events that inspired his life, particularly his thoughts about Christianity and his friendship with J.R.R. Tolkien. 2 p.m. Sunday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. $60. Masks required. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.