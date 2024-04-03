10 places to eat, drink near Day Air Ballpark in Dayton

If you’re looking to grab a drink or a bite to eat near Day Air Ballpark in downtown Dayton, here’s a list of 10 places you can go:
⚾ Winans Coffee & Chocolate
Location: 221 N. Patterson Blvd.
Details: Winans Coffee & Chocolate offers a wide selection of espresso based drinks available hot, iced, or blended. The coffee shop also has pastries and chocolates.
⚾ Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
Location: 217 N. Patterson Blvd.
Details: Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine is a family-owned restaurant featuring a variety of authentic Indian dishes and fan-favorites like chicken tika masala and chicken curry.
⚾ Canal Street Arcade and Deli
Location: 308 E. First St.
Details: Canal Street Arcade and Deli offers a variety of sandwiches in a casual setting with a full-service bar and free-play arcade games.
⚾ The Southern Belle Tavern
Location: 134 N. Patterson Blvd.
Details: The Southern Belle Tavern has several pool tables with a bar offering mixed drinks and beer.
⚾ Club Evolution
Credit: Club Evolution/Grant Dixon
Credit: Club Evolution/Grant Dixon
Location: 130 N. Patterson Blvd.
Details: Club Evolution is a bar/club offering food from Chazzy’s Kitchen.
⚾ The Foundry
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
Location: 124 Madison St.
Details: The Foundry is an American rooftop restaurant serving chef-driven cuisine from a wood fire oven and a cocktail program featuring bourbon, beer and wine.
⚾ Moeller Brew Barn
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Location: 416 E. First St.
Details: Moeller Brew Barn features a taproom with three bars and over 70 taps, an upstairs balcony overlooking the ballpark, an outdoor beer garden that is pet and bicyclist-friendly, and a kitchen serving food with an elevated take on ballpark fare.
⚾ Brixx Ice Company
Location: 500 E. First St.
Details: Brixx Ice Company serves a variety of starters like homemade kettle chips and giant soft pretzels. Customers can order anything from a quesadilla and nachos to wings, burgers or fish and chips.
⚾ Local Cantina
Credit: Mark Fisher
Credit: Mark Fisher
Location: 503 E. First St.
Details: This location was Local Cantina’s first restaurant outside the greater Columbus area. The Tex-Mex chain features a variety of tacos, appetizers, dips and drinks.
⚾ Red Star
Location: 534 E. First St.
Details: The dimly lit lounge features steel-tip darts, comfortable seating, house-infused vodka, seven craft taps and a seasonal cocktail menu.
About the Author