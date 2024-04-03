10 places to eat, drink near Day Air Ballpark in Dayton

Credit: Mark Fisher

Credit: Mark Fisher

By
31 minutes ago
If you’re looking to grab a drink or a bite to eat near Day Air Ballpark in downtown Dayton, here’s a list of 10 places you can go:

⚾ Winans Coffee & Chocolate

Location: 221 N. Patterson Blvd.

Details: Winans Coffee & Chocolate offers a wide selection of espresso based drinks available hot, iced, or blended. The coffee shop also has pastries and chocolates.

⚾ Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Location: 217 N. Patterson Blvd.

Details: Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine is a family-owned restaurant featuring a variety of authentic Indian dishes and fan-favorites like chicken tika masala and chicken curry.

⚾ Canal Street Arcade and Deli

Location: 308 E. First St.

Details: Canal Street Arcade and Deli offers a variety of sandwiches in a casual setting with a full-service bar and free-play arcade games.

⚾ The Southern Belle Tavern

Location: 134 N. Patterson Blvd.

Details: The Southern Belle Tavern has several pool tables with a bar offering mixed drinks and beer.

⚾ Club Evolution

Credit: Club Evolution/Grant Dixon

Credit: Club Evolution/Grant Dixon

Location: 130 N. Patterson Blvd.

Details: Club Evolution is a bar/club offering food from Chazzy’s Kitchen.

⚾ The Foundry

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Location: 124 Madison St.

Details: The Foundry is an American rooftop restaurant serving chef-driven cuisine from a wood fire oven and a cocktail program featuring bourbon, beer and wine.

⚾ Moeller Brew Barn

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Location: 416 E. First St.

Details: Moeller Brew Barn features a taproom with three bars and over 70 taps, an upstairs balcony overlooking the ballpark, an outdoor beer garden that is pet and bicyclist-friendly, and a kitchen serving food with an elevated take on ballpark fare.

⚾ Brixx Ice Company

Location: 500 E. First St.

Details: Brixx Ice Company serves a variety of starters like homemade kettle chips and giant soft pretzels. Customers can order anything from a quesadilla and nachos to wings, burgers or fish and chips.

⚾ Local Cantina

Credit: Mark Fisher

Credit: Mark Fisher

Location: 503 E. First St.

Details: This location was Local Cantina’s first restaurant outside the greater Columbus area. The Tex-Mex chain features a variety of tacos, appetizers, dips and drinks.

⚾ Red Star

Location: 534 E. First St.

Details: The dimly lit lounge features steel-tip darts, comfortable seating, house-infused vodka, seven craft taps and a seasonal cocktail menu.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

