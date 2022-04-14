dayton-daily-news logo
100-year-old barn burns at Siebenthaler’s Garden Center in Beavercreek Twp.

A 100-year-old barn is a complete loss after a fire at the Siebenthaler’s Beavercreek Garden Center in Beavercreek Township.

Nobody was injured, according to Beavercreek Twp. fire officials at the scene, though crews are still working to put out the fire.

Crews are using a water hose spraying down from above and a backhoe to help fight the fire.

According to dispatchers, the fire was reported around 4:20 p.m.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

