100-year-old barn burns at Siebenthaler’s Garden Center in Beavercreek Twp.

A 100-year-old barn is a complete loss after a fire at the Siebenthaler’s Beavercreek Garden Center in Beavercreek Township.
Nobody was injured, according to Beavercreek Twp. fire officials at the scene, though crews are still working to put out the fire.
Crews are using a water hose spraying down from above and a backhoe to help fight the fire.
According to dispatchers, the fire was reported around 4:20 p.m.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
