12 area police departments that use license plate-reading cameras, and 8 that don’t

Late last year, the Dayton Daily News reported on Dayton’s plan to purchase and install more than three dozen fixed-site automated license plate readers in several neighborhoods that city officials say have requested the controversial devices.
This follows a Dayton Daily News investigation that found the many Dayton-area cities have already installed automated license plate reading devices in the past several months.
Others said they plan to shift from in-cruiser technology to stationary cameras or are assessing expanded use of automated license plate readers (ALPRs) due to the devices’ effectiveness in helping solve crimes, a recent Dayton Daily News survey found.
POLICE CAMS
The Dayton Daily News surveyed area communities this past spring and this again fall on the use of automated license plate readers. The combined data indicated the following:
Installed or plan to install ALPRs:
• Beavercreek
• Centerville
• Dayton*
• Franklin
• Kettering
• Miamisburg
• Miami Twp.
• Riverside
• Springboro
• Troy**
• Vandalia
• West Carrollton
Not using ALPRs:
• Bellbrook
• Carlisle
• Clearcreek Twp.
• Fairborn
• Lebanon
• Oakwood
• Piqua
• Waynesville
*Currently uses in-cruiser devices but plans to use stationary ones.
**Has one in-cruiser ALRPs but is considering a stationary one.