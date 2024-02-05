12 florists you should know for Valentine’s Day from our Best of Dayton contests

An alphabetical list of area florists that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests.
Far Hills Florist
278 N Main St, Centerville | 937-439-0314 | Website | Facebook
Best of Dayton finalist 2023
Floral V Designs
24 S Main St, Bellbrook | 937-709-9117 | Website | Facebook
Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019
Furst The Florist & Greenhouses
1306 Troy St, Dayton | 937-223-1213 | Website | Facebook
Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016, 2018. 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023
Hollon Flowers
50 N Central Ave, Fairborn | 937-879-4350 | Website | Facebook
Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019, 2022, 2023
Ivy
Best of Dayton finalist 2022
Jans Flower & Gift Shop
340 E National Rd, Vandalia | 937-898-5611 | Website | Facebook
Best of Dayton finalist 2019
Morning Sun Florist
2411 Far Hills Ave, Dayton | 937-434-8090 | Website | Facebook
Best of Dayton finalist 2016
Oakwood Florist
2313 Far Hills Ave, Dayton | 937-293-1196 | Website | Facebook
Best of Dayton finalist 2023
Oberer’s Flowers
Credit: Chris Stewart
Credit: Chris Stewart
1448 Troy St., Dayton | 937-223-1253 | Website | Facebook
Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023
Sherwood Florist - (now Wood Floral Studio)
444 E. 3rd St., Dayton | 937-298-3655 | Website | Facebook
Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022
The Flower Shoppe
2977 Far Hills Ave, Dayton | 937-224-7673 | Website | Facebook
Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019, 2023
The Flowerman
70A Westpark Rd, Dayton | 937-433-8610 | Website | Facebook
Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023
