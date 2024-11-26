12 new businesses, 6 seasonal tenants open at Dayton Mall in 2024

The Dayton Mall in Miami Twp. is ready for shoppers Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. The mall, which recently saw several existing tenants sign renewals, will welcome a nearly 10,000-square-foot Kids Empire location later this year. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

The Dayton Mall in Miami Twp. is ready for shoppers Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. The mall, which recently saw several existing tenants sign renewals, will welcome a nearly 10,000-square-foot Kids Empire location later this year. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF
Local News
By
17 minutes ago
X

For those shopping at the Dayton Mall for the holidays, it has welcomed several new businesses in 2024.

Here’s a list of 12 new businesses and six seasonal tenants that have opened this year:

New businesses:

  • Arabella Chocolate & Turkish Coffee features chocolates, deserts, coffees and teas near Center Court.
  • Claw Crazy Arcade, a family friendly gaming center located next to the children’s playground offers several skill-based games, in addition to video racing and shooting games. Guests can win tickets and redeem them for prizes at the prize hub.
ExploreThe Legendary Lights at Clifton Mill: Nearly 5M lights with one hardworking family behind it all
  • Immaculate Cutz is a locally owned and operated barbershop on the upper level near JCPenney.
  • New Peng Spa offers a variety of massage services at the mall.
  • Popper’s Tea features a wide selection of premium teas from classic blends to exotic flavors and even Bubble Tea. This business opened in the former Blossom Juicy Bar location in the mall’s food court.
  • Talk N’ Fix, located on the upper level near the food court, can repair smart devices and sells new and used cellular devices and accessories.
  • Toy Nation, located on the upper level near JCPenney, has an assortment of toys and novelties for the family.

New kiosks/retail merchandising units:

  • Admire My Wire, located near Forever 21, features a variety of personalized jewelry.
  • SD Beauty Supply, located near Buckle, features a variety of skincare products.
  • Cellaxs can repair phones between FYE and American Eagle.
  • Jump Star Bungee is a must-try near Chick-fil-A where children can learn how to jump and flip.
  • Refreshed Shoe Cleaning sells a shoe cleaning kit with a brush and cleaning solution included.
ExploreNew Christmas pop-up bar to open Friday north of Dayton

Seasonal tenants:

  • Go Calendar & Games
  • VBH Toys
  • Gourmet Lane
  • Mindalae Treasure
  • WOW Games
  • Santa’s Ornaments

The Dayton Mall features more than 90 tenants in its 1.4 million square feet of leasable space. In addition, the shopping center is featuring several holiday events and activities.

  • Photos with Santa will be available in Center Court through Dec. 24. Reservations and walk-ins are available.
  • Market at the Mall kicks off Friday, Nov. 29 and runs through Sunday, Dec. 1 featuring local vendors, crafters and artisans.
  • Sensory Santa will be at the mall from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Dec. 8. There will be sensory friendly activities for families to enjoy before regular mall hours. Reservations are required.
  • Meet and Greet with the Grinch and Cindy Lou is at 6 p.m. Dec. 11 featuring story time, cookies and a holiday craft.
  • Ugly Sweater Bingo is 5:30 to 6:30 Dec. 18 in the food court. Wear your best ugly sweater to be entered into a drawing for a gift card.

For a list of holiday hours and more information, visit daytonmall.com or the mall’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@daytonmall).

ExploreThe 52nd annual Dayton Holiday Festival includes a tree lighting, parade, street fair and lots of lights
In Other News
1
Police discuss increase in security for Dayton Holiday Festival...
2
Man sentenced to 21 years to life in deadly Dayton shooting
3
Death of 77-year-old man found unresponsive in Kettering under...
4
New Christmas pop-up bar to open Friday north of Dayton
5
Deadly Beavercreek Twp. fire an ‘open and ongoing investigation’

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.