12 new businesses, 6 seasonal tenants open at Dayton Mall in 2024

For those shopping at the Dayton Mall for the holidays, it has welcomed several new businesses in 2024.
Here’s a list of 12 new businesses and six seasonal tenants that have opened this year:
New businesses:
- Arabella Chocolate & Turkish Coffee features chocolates, deserts, coffees and teas near Center Court.
- Claw Crazy Arcade, a family friendly gaming center located next to the children’s playground offers several skill-based games, in addition to video racing and shooting games. Guests can win tickets and redeem them for prizes at the prize hub.
- Immaculate Cutz is a locally owned and operated barbershop on the upper level near JCPenney.
- New Peng Spa offers a variety of massage services at the mall.
- Popper’s Tea features a wide selection of premium teas from classic blends to exotic flavors and even Bubble Tea. This business opened in the former Blossom Juicy Bar location in the mall’s food court.
- Talk N’ Fix, located on the upper level near the food court, can repair smart devices and sells new and used cellular devices and accessories.
- Toy Nation, located on the upper level near JCPenney, has an assortment of toys and novelties for the family.
New kiosks/retail merchandising units:
- Admire My Wire, located near Forever 21, features a variety of personalized jewelry.
- SD Beauty Supply, located near Buckle, features a variety of skincare products.
- Cellaxs can repair phones between FYE and American Eagle.
- Jump Star Bungee is a must-try near Chick-fil-A where children can learn how to jump and flip.
- Refreshed Shoe Cleaning sells a shoe cleaning kit with a brush and cleaning solution included.
Seasonal tenants:
- Go Calendar & Games
- VBH Toys
- Gourmet Lane
- Mindalae Treasure
- WOW Games
- Santa’s Ornaments
The Dayton Mall features more than 90 tenants in its 1.4 million square feet of leasable space. In addition, the shopping center is featuring several holiday events and activities.
- Photos with Santa will be available in Center Court through Dec. 24. Reservations and walk-ins are available.
- Market at the Mall kicks off Friday, Nov. 29 and runs through Sunday, Dec. 1 featuring local vendors, crafters and artisans.
- Sensory Santa will be at the mall from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Dec. 8. There will be sensory friendly activities for families to enjoy before regular mall hours. Reservations are required.
- Meet and Greet with the Grinch and Cindy Lou is at 6 p.m. Dec. 11 featuring story time, cookies and a holiday craft.
- Ugly Sweater Bingo is 5:30 to 6:30 Dec. 18 in the food court. Wear your best ugly sweater to be entered into a drawing for a gift card.
For a list of holiday hours and more information, visit daytonmall.com or the mall’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@daytonmall).
In Other News
1
Police discuss increase in security for Dayton Holiday Festival...
2
Man sentenced to 21 years to life in deadly Dayton shooting
3
Death of 77-year-old man found unresponsive in Kettering under...
4
New Christmas pop-up bar to open Friday north of Dayton
5
Deadly Beavercreek Twp. fire an ‘open and ongoing investigation’
About the Author