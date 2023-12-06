13K pounds of chicken fried rice recalled for possible Listeria contamination

According to the release, the trays were produced by Garland Ventures, of Garland, Texas, on Nov. 10.

The possible contamination was discovered by the FSIS while reviewing testing results, which found that the trays tested positive for the pathogen.

Anyone who has the recalled chicken and rice is urged not to eat them but to throw them out or return them.

Eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that mainly affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and newborns, though it can also affect people outside those groups.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal problems. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature deliver or a life-threatening infection of the newborn.

Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. People in higher-risk categories who develop flu-like symptoms within two months of eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell their health provider about the food.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Garland Ventures account managers Evelyn Tsai or Phoebe Hsu by calling 972-485-8878 or emailing evelyntsai@ballyplus.com or phoebehsu@ballyplus.com.