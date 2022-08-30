15 beagles at Dayton humane society among 4,000 rescued from breeding facility

The humane society took in a dozen beagles in July that came from Envigo in Virginia, which bred beagles to be sold to laboratories for animal testing. The dogs were living in confined and unsanitary conditions, according to a lawsuit.

Veterinary staff at the humane society are examining the 15 beagles that arrived this week. Before they will be ready for adoption, each dog will receive necessary care, which includes getting each one spayed or neutered, microchipping them and making sure vaccinations are up to date, the society stated.