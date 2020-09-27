150,809 cases, 4,741 deaths from coronavirus reported in Ohio

There have been 150,809 cases and 4,741 deaths from coronavirus reported in Ohio as of Sunday, September 27, the Ohio Department of Health reported. A total of 800 new cases and one new death were reported today.
A total of 142,401 cases and 4,440 deaths have been confirmed by the state. 31 new hospitalizations have been reported, raising the total of people hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic to 15,216. Intensive care unit admissions have risen by four to a total of 3,251. The state estimates that 130,193 people have recovered.
No new cases were reported at the University of Dayton today, according to the university’s dashboard. There are currently 20 active cases and a total of 1,241 cases since August 10.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a nationwide order this month banning landlords from evicting tenants who meet certain conditions. The order requires tenants fill out and send a declaration form to their landlords, under penalty of perjury, saying that they qualify for eviction protection. The conditions that tenants have to meet to qualify include, among multiple others, being unable to pay rent because they were laid off, incurred large medical expenses, or lost a substantial portion of wages.
Montgomery County residents who are financially struggling because of the coronavirus crisis also have a good shot at getting rental assistance, which is desperately needed since rent eventually will come due and many will be unable to pay without help, advocates say.
Miami Valley Community Action Partnership has millions of dollars available to help people in the county avoid being booted by their landlords and losing their housing.
“The Montgomery County commissioners had the extraordinary foresight to provide this large amount of resources, which is more than anybody in the state,” said Lisa Stempler, president and CEO of Miami Valley CAP. “We have more money than Cincinnati, than Columbus, to provide rent assistance.”