16-year-old driver seriously injured in crash with semi in Darke County

Local News
By
19 minutes ago
X

A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon when she drove into the path of a semitrailer and was struck broadside.

The 16-year-old from New Weston was driving a 2006 Pontiac G6 north on Conover Road and stopped at the intersection with state Route 47 around 3:20 p.m. before she then pulled out into the intersection and was struck broadside by a 2019 Kenworth headed east on state Route 47 in Wayne Twp., according to preliminary investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The teen was mechanically freed from the car and flown to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

The semi driver, a 45-year-old Versailles man, was not injured.

The crash is under investigation by the sheriff’s office accident reconstruction team. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Motor Carrier Enforcement assisted, deputies said.

In Other News
1
AFMC’s balancing act: Modernizing while keeping the legacy fleet flying
2
Montgomery County seeks $1.96 million for logistics ‘ring road’ near...
3
CareSource to partner with Wisconsin company
4
Death of man recovered from river in Moraine in May ruled an accident
5
GOP-led ballot board finalizes Issue 1 redistricting ballot language...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.