16-year-old driver seriously injured in crash with semi in Darke County

A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon when she drove into the path of a semitrailer and was struck broadside.

The 16-year-old from New Weston was driving a 2006 Pontiac G6 north on Conover Road and stopped at the intersection with state Route 47 around 3:20 p.m. before she then pulled out into the intersection and was struck broadside by a 2019 Kenworth headed east on state Route 47 in Wayne Twp., according to preliminary investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.