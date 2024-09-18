16-year-old driver seriously injured in crash with semi in Darke County

A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon when she drove into the path of a semitrailer and was struck broadside.
The 16-year-old from New Weston was driving a 2006 Pontiac G6 north on Conover Road and stopped at the intersection with state Route 47 around 3:20 p.m. before she then pulled out into the intersection and was struck broadside by a 2019 Kenworth headed east on state Route 47 in Wayne Twp., according to preliminary investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
The teen was mechanically freed from the car and flown to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.
The semi driver, a 45-year-old Versailles man, was not injured.
The crash is under investigation by the sheriff’s office accident reconstruction team. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Motor Carrier Enforcement assisted, deputies said.
