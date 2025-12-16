16-year-old injured after Dayton shooting

1 hour ago
A teenager was injured in a Dayton shooting over the weekend.

Crews responded to reports of a person shot around 2:15 a.m. at the 1000 block of Charleston Blvd., according to Lt. Eric Sheldon with the Dayton Police Department.

Sheldon said a 16-year-old was shot when a group of friends were in a house.

He was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, according to Sheldon.

Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit are investigating.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.