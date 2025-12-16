16-year-old injured after Dayton shooting

A teenager was injured in a Dayton shooting over the weekend.
Crews responded to reports of a person shot around 2:15 a.m. at the 1000 block of Charleston Blvd., according to Lt. Eric Sheldon with the Dayton Police Department.
Sheldon said a 16-year-old was shot when a group of friends were in a house.
He was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, according to Sheldon.
Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit are investigating.
