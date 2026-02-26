16-year-old injured after dispute leads to gunfire in Dayton

A 16-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a dispute between juveniles ended in gunfire Wednesday, according to Dayton police.
Just after 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Danner Ave. for a report of a person shot.
When officers arrived, they found the teen and began providing first aid, said Lt. Eric Sheldon.
“It was determined a dispute between juveniles escalated to shots being fired,” he said. “Numerous shell casings were recovered at the scene.”
Detectives from the department’s violent offender unit are continuing to investigate.
