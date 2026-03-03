162 homes planned for West National Road site in Englewood

Maronda Homes of Ohio is asking the city to rezone approximately 72 acres of land in the 3000 block of West National Road, west of Old Carriage Drive, to allow for the construction of 162 new single-family homes with average sale prices in the $400,000 range.

The site is situated between the Carriage Trail and Windpointe neighborhoods, just northeast of the YMCA of Greater Dayton Kleptz Branch.

The site is divided from north to south by Moss Creek.

Plans call for a housing density of 2.23 units per acre, which is consistent with the surrounding neighborhoods, with 45% of land to be preserved as open space.

The neighborhood will be called Terrace Farm. Developer Maronda Homes has similar subdivisions in Springboro and Clayton.

Plans for the Englewood neighborhood include the extension of Sorna Drive to the east, Heather Road to the west, and the addition of a new access point on West National Road.

The new homes will range from around 1,400 to over 3,000 square feet, and the developer estimates a total build-out time of two years.

Project plans will be considered by both Englewood planning commission and city council.